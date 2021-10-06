The judge called out Texas officials for crafting an “unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right.”
Since the law took effect Sept. 1, Pitman wrote, “women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution.”
“This Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” the judge concluded his 113-page order.
Pitman’s decision will almost certainly be appealed, and the issue may end up back before the Supreme Court.
In response to the ruling Wednesday night, one of the state’s largest abortion providers said clinics were making plans to resume abortion services as soon as possible for patients up to 18 weeks into pregnancy.
“This is amazing! Finally, the justice we have been waiting for,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder and chief executive of Whole Women’s Health, which has clinics in Fort Worth, McKinney and Austin.
The Justice Department sued the state of Texas after the six-week ban took effect, urging the court to allow women in the state to “exercise their constitutional rights.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said the federal government had no legal grounds to sue the state because the law is enforced by private citizens rather than state government officials.
More than a dozen other states have passed similar laws that ban abortion after a physician has detected cardiac activity, usually around six weeks. But federal judges prevented those laws from taking effect, citing the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that guarantees the right to abortion before viability, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.
The Texas law is different and was specifically crafted to avoid judicial review. Private individuals are empowered to take civil action against anyone who helps a patient terminate a pregnancy after the six-week mark. That design made it difficult for opponents of the law to challenge it in court until a civil action was filed against an abortion provider or clinic employee.
Alito defends letting Texas abortion law take effect, says Supreme Court critics want to intimidate justices
In granting a preliminary injunction Thursday, the judge said Texas lawmakers had contrived an “unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme” by allowing citizens with no connection to the person seeking an abortion to interfere with a constitutional right through the state’s judicial system.
Pitman, a nominee of President Barack Obama, said his injunction should discourage other states from enacting similar legislation that curtails constitutional rights while evading judicial review.
“If legislators know they cannot accomplish political agendas that curtail or eliminate constitutional rights and intentionally remove the legal remedy to challenge it, then other states are less likely to engage in copycat legislation,” he wrote.
The federal lawsuit in Texas is one of several legal battles involving the law. The Supreme Court had allowed the measure to stand while litigation continues in part because of its novel design. The high court’s conservative majority said in early September that the challengers had not shown that they were suing the proper defendants.
Separately, the justices have agreed to hear a case Dec. 1 involving Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which directly presents the question of whether to overturn Roe.
In the Texas case, state officials said any injunction blocking enforcement would not provide a long-term legal shield for physicians who want to resume abortions in the state after the six-week period.
If the injunction is reversed, lawsuits can still be filed up to four years after the abortion at issue is performed.
For the last month, patients in Texas have traveled long distances to Oklahoma, Kansas, New Mexico and Colorado to terminate pregnancies, advocates say. But some who are seeking abortions say they cannot take time off work or child care or find money for such a trip.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.