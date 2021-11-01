But at Monday’s three-hour hearing, Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — part of that five-justice majority — repeatedly countered Texas’s arguments and seemed more swayed by challengers’ arguments that the law improperly blocked the judicial review necessary when constitutional rights are at stake.
“There’s a loophole that’s been exploited here, or used here,” Kavanaugh said to Texas Solicitor General Judd E. Stone II, and suggested it might be better to close it rather than allow Texas to use it.
Barrett seemed concerned that the Texas law was written to avoid effective judicial review of the law in either federal or state courts.
The justices are considering two cases, one brought by abortion providers and the other by the Biden administration. In their questioning, the justices seemed more interested in deciding the challenge brought by the clinics, rather than confronting the issues raised by the United States suing Texas.
The lack of judicial review was central to the arguments of both the abortion providers and Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar.
“In enacting Senate Bill 8, the Texas legislature not only deliberately prohibited the exercise of a constitutional right recognized by this court, it did everything it could to evade effective judicial protection of that right in federal or state court,” said Marc A. Hearron, the lawyer representing Whole Woman’s Health.
Prelogar said no constitutional right or Supreme Court precedent is safe should the court side with Texas.
The cases do not confront the right to abortion directly, although the lawsuits say the law cannot be squared with landmark Supreme Court rulings that say states may not ban abortion so early in pregnancy.
Republican-led states and conservative activists have asked the court to use next month’s case over Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks to overturn those decisions, 1973’s Roe v. Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey. They prohibit bans on pre-viability abortions, usually meaning before 22 to 24 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.
The cases the court heard Monday raise complicated legal procedure questions precisely because S.B. 8 was intended to avoid federal court review. Its effect is to ban abortions after about six weeks — before many know they are pregnant.
But its enforcement structure was designed to keep it from being stopped by federal judges before it went go into effect — the fate of other state laws prohibiting abortion earlier than Supreme Court precedent allows.
In United States v. Texas and Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, the justices considered the unique Texas law. It prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is noted in the embryo, as early as about six weeks into pregnancy. There is no exception for rape or incest, and the abortion patient cannot be sued.
The law is enforced by private citizens rather than the state government. Any individual can sue anyone who aids or abets a prohibited abortion. Successful lawsuits would result in an award of at least $10,000 to the person who filed the complaint.
When the Supreme Court considered a request from abortion providers to keep the state law from going into effect at the end of the summer, the majority’s one-paragraph opinion cited the law’s “complex and novel” procedural questions and said it was not clear that abortion providers challenging the law were suing the proper defendants.
“[F]ederal courts enjoy the power to enjoin individuals tasked with enforcing laws, not the laws themselves,” the majority wrote in allowing the law to go into effect. The majority consisted of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr., along with President Donald Trump’s three appointees, Neil M. Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett. The group said the law presented “serious” constitutional questions.
Alito and Gorsuch were the justices who seemed most sympathetic to the Texas law at Monday’s hearing.
In saying on Sept. 1 the law should not go into effect, the court’s three liberals said it was clearly unconstitutional.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. did not go that far, but he said it required additional judicial scrutiny. “The statutory scheme before the court is not only unusual, but unprecedented,” he wrote. He would have allowed more time for courts to consider “whether a state can avoid responsibility for its laws in such a manner.”
After the lawsuit brought by abortion providers was turned away, the Justice Department got involved, suing the state of Texas on behalf of those who it said were being denied their constitutional rights. A federal district judge agreed with the government. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Pitman halted the law, writing, “This court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”
Two days later, however, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit overruled him and reinstated the law. It said it would consider the merits of the law in December. But the Supreme Court agreed to the request from abortion providers and the Justice Department not to wait for the 5th Circuit to rule on the merits.
The court did leave the law in effect, as it has been since Sept. 1.