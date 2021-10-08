In an appeal filed Friday afternoon, Paxton told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that the Justice Department has no legal authority to sue the state and said the appeals court must intervene immediately to lift the injunction.
The lower court judge overstepped, Paxton said in his filing, by halting a law that is enforced by private citizens, not state government officials.
“A court ‘cannot lawfully enjoin the world at large’ let alone hold Texas responsible for the filings of private citizens that Texas is powerless to pre- vent,” the filing states.
It asks the court to rule on that issue by Tuesday morning and to suspend Pitman’s injunction even before that ruling.
It was not immediately known which three judges on the conservative-leaning appeals court would review the state’s request, or how quickly the court will act. Any decision from the 5th Circuit could put the issue back before the Supreme Court — which declined to block the law when it took effect Sept. 1 but said it raises serious constitutional questions.
The legal uncertainty has left abortion providers in Texas scrambling to decide whether to restore access to abortion after the six-week mark — a point at which many patients do not yet know they are pregnant.
At Whole Woman’s Health, one of the state’s largest abortion providers, the decision has been left to individual doctors. Some resumed offering the procedure after Pitman’s order, but many say they will comply with the ban until the appeals court acts.
Six-week abortion bans have been blocked in several other states by federal judges because they are at odds with the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which guarantees the right to abortion before viability, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.
But the Texas law is different because it is not enforced by state officials. Instead, it relies on private citizens, who can sue anyone who helps someone in Texas get an abortion. The Supreme Court cited that enforcement mechanism when it declined to block the law from taking effect.
Alito defends letting Texas abortion law take effect, says Supreme Court critics want to intimidate justices
In his ruling late Wednesday, Pitman — a nominee of President Obama — also took issue with the law’s enforcement mechanism, among other things.
Instead of directly banning abortion after the six-week limit, Pitman said, the state had contrived a “transparent statutory scheme” that allows citizens with no connection to the person seeking an abortion to interfere with a constitutional right through the state’s judicial system.
Pittman’s injunction on enforcing the ban extends to state court judges and courthouse clerks to block any proceedings in civil suits filed under the law.
Abortion providers, however, could still be liable for performing the procedure while the litigation is underway. If Pitman’s injunction is reversed on appeal, lawsuits can be filed up to four years after the abortion at issue is performed, according to the statute — a provision that critics say also raises legal concerns.
Pitman’s injunction lifting the ban came in response to a lawsuit the Justice Department filed against Texas after the Supreme Court allowed the law to stand. The high court was responding to a separate challenge to the ban filed by abortion providers.
The justices said last month that the providers “raised serious questions” about the constitutionality of the law. But in a 5-to-4 decision, the high court’s conservative majority said opponents had not shown they were suing the proper defendants.
All of the dissenting justices wrote separately, with the court’s three liberals characterizing the Texas law as an end run around the Constitution and court precedent.
The lawsuit filed by abortion providers is scheduled to be reviewed by the 5th Circuit in December. Providers have asked the Supreme Court a second time to intervene in the case and to rule before the appeals court considers it.
A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit previously called off a hearing Pitman had scheduled in that case to consider blocking the law before it took effect Sept. 1.
The Supreme Court is separately scheduled in December to review Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. State officials in that case are directly asking the justices to overrule Roe.
Caroline Kitchener contributed to this report.