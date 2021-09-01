The law effectively eliminates the guarantee in Roe v. Wade and subsequent Supreme Court decisions that women have a right to end their pregnancies before viability, abortion providers said, and that states may not impose undue burdens on that decision.
The Texas law “unquestionably contravenes this Court’s precedent … with abortions after six weeks banned throughout Texas — something that has never been allowed to occur in any other state of the nation in the decades since Roe,” said a brief filed by abortion providers and their allies.
Those precedents have been cited by federal judges across the country to halt six-week bans in other states before they took effect. The lawsuits that stopped those laws targeted government officials who would enforce the bans.
But the Texas law was designed to make it more difficult for abortion rights advocates to win such pre-enforcement injunctions. The statute empowers individuals, instead of state government officials, to bring legal action against those who help women seeking a prohibited abortion.
Lawyers for abortion providers told the Supreme Court that the statute, known as S.B. 8, would “immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access” in Texas and probably force more clinics to close. The law is unconstitutional, they say, because it conflicts with the court precedents that prevent states from banning abortion before a fetus would be viable outside the womb, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.
About 85 to 90 percent of people who obtain abortions in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy — many women don’t realize they are pregnant that soon — meaning this law would prohibit nearly all abortions in the state.
“Patients will have to travel out of state — in the middle of a pandemic — to receive constitutionally guaranteed health care. And many will not have the means to do so,” Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), said in a statement. “It’s cruel, unconscionable, and unlawful.”
In response Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said the Supreme Court does not have jurisdiction to act against the law at this point, and that any legal challenges would have to wait until someone actually brought a civil action against an abortion provider or someone who aids the woman.
“This Court cannot expunge the law itself. Rather, it can enjoin only enforcement of the law,” he wrote in his brief to the court. But in the Texas case, he noted, government officials “explicitly do not enforce the law.”
The abortion providers, Paxton wrote, “have not shown that they will be personally harmed by a bill that may never be enforced against them by anyone.”
Republican-led legislatures in other states have passed similar six-week measures they refer to as “heartbeat bills,” because they say that is when a doctor can first detect a fetal heartbeat — a description doctors opposed to the legislation say is medically inaccurate.
Abortion providers said Texas never addressed the constitutionality of its law — Roe is not even mentioned in Paxton’s brief.
Texas argues “that federal courts are powerless to prevent a patently unconstitutional state law from taking effect,” said the filing by CRR, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, among others. “They maintain that the only way for applicants to challenge S.B. 8’s constitutionality is to violate the law; get sued in state court by any number of claimants, no matter how large; and raise constitutional defenses.”
Abortion providers and advocacy groups initially challenged the law in July. Because the measure depends on lawsuits filed by private citizens, the groups targeted state court judges and county clerks in their challenge, to try to prevent them from accepting paperwork required to sue those who assist women in getting abortions.
Mark Lee Dickson, the director of Right to Life of East Texas, who has encouraged people to bring the suits and offered to recommend lawyers, is also named as a defendant. His lawyer, Jonathan F. Mitchell, told the justices on Tuesday that abortion providers cannot demonstrate that the injunction they are seeking will “prevent the irreparable harms that they allege.”
Individuals who are sued under the ban could be required to pay the person who brought the lawsuit at least $10,000 for each abortion the defendant was involved in. Critics say the law places a “bounty” on the heads of those who assist with abortions.
In August, a District Court judge in Austin allowed the case challenging the law to proceed and scheduled a hearing for Monday to consider whether to block the law. But the Texas-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit called off the hearing and halted the proceedings.
The Supreme Court has already agreed to review a Mississippi ban on almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion opponents are hoping that the court’s conservative majority will use that case to overturn Roe.
In Texas on Tuesday, abortion providers were preparing for their state’s law to take effect. At the Texas Equal Access Fund, a shaken staff worked long hours to provide financial assistance and emotional support to as many women seeking abortions as possible, and had begun sending women across state lines.
“We are just in total limbo. Can we help people today but risk being sued tomorrow if the ban holds?” said Nikiya Natale, a lawyer for the fund, which also runs a call line to help women navigate barriers to abortion and access support networks.
Abortion opponents “know it’s unconstitutional but they just want to bog clinics down in paperwork and lawsuits,” she said. “Its cruel because it’s a population which is already isolated and in crisis.”
Inside College Heights Baptist Church in West Texas, Dickson told a crowd that people should “fear God more than the ACLU.” In addition to backing the Texas law, he has worked for years to create “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn,” persuading dozens of towns in rural parts of the state to create similar abortion bans.
“An abortion clinic in Waskom, Texas, is not an Austin problem or a Washington problem, it’s a town problem,” Dickson said Tuesday night, hours before the state law took effect. “Who wants their city to be the gateway of abortions?”
At noon in Austin, a small group of antiabortion advocates had gathered at the entrance of Whole Woman’s Health, a clinic that is leading the legal challenge to the law. The protesters stand in the same spot every Tuesday, smiling and waving at each car that comes to the clinic.
They were “hopeful” no court would block the ban, said Heather Gardner, the executive director of Central Texas Coalition for Life, an antiabortion group in Central Texas. The organization has prepared a flier on the ban, which it plans to start distributing at clinics on Wednesday. The flier explains that the new law “penalizes physicians from performing or inducing an abortion once a heartbeat is detected.”
Although Gardner said she does not expect to file lawsuits to enforce the ban, her organization would advise people who come to her to report an illegal abortion.
“We would do what we could to see what legal action could be taken,” said Gardner. “We wouldn’t want to let that go because they need to be held accountable.
Caroline Kitchener and Emily Wax-Thibodeaux contributed reporting from Texas.