FILE - In this March 22, 2019, file photo, Attorney General William Barr leaves his home in McLean, Va. Barr told Congress on March 29, to expect version of special counsel’s Russia report by mid-April. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election (all times local):

3:17 p.m.

Attorney General William Barr has told Congress to expect a version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation by mid-April.

The attorney general sent a letter Friday to Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairmen of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.

Barr says he wants the public to be able to read Mueller’s findings. He says Mueller’s report is nearly 400 pages long.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation last Friday and submitted his confidential report to Barr.

Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report said it didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller reached no conclusion about whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation. But Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude Trump obstructed justice.

__

6 a.m.

Democrats have been intensifying their demands for Robert Mueller’s full report after learning the special counsel’s findings from his Trump-Russia investigation run to more than 300 pages.

President Donald Trump boasted of total exoneration based on a four-page summary by his attorney general.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler was told by Attorney General William Barr that there’s no intention of giving the confidential report to Congress immediately as he redacts grand jury testimony and other elements.

Democrats say they may subpoena the report if it’s not forthcoming by their Tuesday deadline, which Barr has said will not be met.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.