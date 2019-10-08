In the first case, Chief Justice John Roberts wondered, if the court finds that sexual orientation is covered by civil rights law, whether there should be exemptions for employers with sincerely held religious beliefs.

Roberts is considered a possible swing vote on the issue.

The second case will examine whether transgender individuals are protected under the law.

The cases Tuesday are the court’s first on LGBT rights since Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement and replacement by Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kennedy was a voice for gay rights while Kavanaugh is regarded as more conservative.

12:15 a.m.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in two of the term’s most closely watched cases over whether federal civil rights law protects LGBT people from job discrimination.

The issue is whether a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars discrimination in employment because of sex covers LGBT people.

A ruling for employees who were fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity would have a big impact across the country because most states don’t protect LGBT people from workplace discrimination.

A decision is expected by early summer 2020.

