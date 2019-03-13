Paul Manafort’s wife, Kathleen Manafort, waits to enter the U.S. District Court for Manafort’s sentencing hearing in Washington, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

A judge says she’ll give former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort credit for accepting responsibility when she determines his sentence.

Defendants in federal court normally can get a shorter sentence by pleading guilty and taking blame for their conduct.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says she’ll give Manafort some credit for having pleaded guilty in September to two counts of conspiracy in his Washington case.

A prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office says Manafort doesn’t deserve any credit because he repeatedly lied to investigators and to the grand jury after his guilty plea.

But defense lawyer Thomas Zehnle says Manafort has “come forward” to take responsibility, and that the topics he’s accused of lying about are about different ones from the crimes he admitted to.

___

9:40 a.m.

The sentencing hearing for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is underway in Washington.

Manafort is seated in a wheelchair at the defense table next to his lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says she’s received many letters in support of Manafort.

Manafort faces a maximum of 10 years in prison at his sentencing as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Manafort has pleaded guilty in Washington to two conspiracy counts. He was sentenced in a separate case in Virginia last week to 47 months in prison.

__

12:10 a.m.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is due back in court for his second sentencing hearing in as many weeks.

Manafort faces up to 10 additional years in prison when he’s sentenced in Washington on Wednesday in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The hearing comes a week after a judge in Virginia sentenced Manafort to 47 months in prison, far below what government guidelines recommended.

The Mueller team has prosecuted Manafort in both jurisdictions for charges related to his foreign consulting work. He was convicted at trial in the Virginia case and pleaded guilty in Washington to two conspiracy counts, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

A judge will decide Wednesday whether the sentences in the two cases should run consecutively or at the same time.

