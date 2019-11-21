He says the five inmates set to be executed are a small number of the 62 death row inmates.

The first federal execution was set for Dec. 9, with four others to quickly follow.

The inmates argue that the government is circumventing proper methods in order to wrongly execute inmates quickly.

__

8:30 a.m.

A judge has temporarily halted the first federal executions in 16 years, saying death row inmates scheduled to be executed are likely to win their legal challenge.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said in a Wednesday evening ruling that the public is not served by “short-circuiting” legitimate judicial process.

“It is greatly served by attempting to ensure that the most serious punishment is imposed lawfully,” she wrote.

The Justice Department said it will appeal Chutkan’s decision.

