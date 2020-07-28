The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Trump failed to follow appropriate procedure when he tried to end the program, but affirmed his ability to do so. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November’s election.
The administration will continue not to accept new applications for the program.
