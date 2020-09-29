Asked whether he expects Barrett to be confirmed before the election, McConnell did not respond.

Some Democrats, including Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), have called on Barrett to recuse herself from any election-related cases.

“One of the things I want to ask her is, will she recuse herself in terms of any election issues that come before us, because if she does not recuse herself, I fear that the court will be further delegitimized,” Booker said Sunday in an appearance on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”

Vice President Pence, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone also appeared with Barrett and McConnell at the brief appearance before reporters Tuesday morning.

She is scheduled to meet with nine Republicans, including Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), who plans to begin confirmation hearings Oct. 12. Barrett is also meeting with the panel’s former chairman, Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), and Mike Crapo (Idaho), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Rick Scott (Fla.) Ted Cruz (Tex.), John Thune (S.D.) and Mike Lee (Utah).

Trump nominated Barrett, 48, a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, on Saturday to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 at 87. Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next president choose her successor, but Republicans have pushed ahead with the nomination, with a confirmation vote possible before the Nov. 3 election.

Officials working on Barrett’s confirmation were also moving rapidly behind the scenes to advance her nomination through the Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee sent Barrett the standard lengthy nominee questionnaire on Sunday, and she was expected to return it to the committee as early as Tuesday, according to officials familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Only two Republican senators out of 53 have said that the Senate should wait on the nomination until after the election — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

At the Tuesday morning meeting, Pence introduced Barrett as “an extraordinary American” and “someone of great character, of great intellect, who has a judicial philosophy that will uphold the Constitution of the United States.”

He said the White House looks forward to a Senate vote on Barrett’s confirmation “in the near future” because “the American people deserve a justice like Judge Amy Coney Barrett; the American people deserve nine justices on the Supreme Court of the United States.”

In 2016, Republicans blocked consideration of President Barack Obama’s nominee for the court for eight months, insisting that the voters should decide which president makes the nomination.