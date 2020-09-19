Ginsburg, the leader of the court’s four liberal justices, died on Friday night at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She had tried to outlive the presidency of a man she had criticized, but her death gives Trump and the Republican-led Senate a chance to refashion the court into a much more conservative body.

A successful nomination could give conservatives a 6-3 majority. Recent liberal victories at the court on issues such as gay rights, abortion and affirmative action have come because the four liberals were able to attract one conservative justice to join them.

Last term, that justice most often was Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. The chief justice would see his own influence wane if the Republican-led Senate confirmed a more conservative justice, as Trump’s two previous nominees, Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, have proved to be.

Democrats in the Senate will meet today to review their options. They are furious that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate would vote on a Trump nominee, despite the presidential election just weeks away.

McConnell in 2016 refused to act on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, after conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of that year. McConnell said then that voters should have a voice in choosing the next justice.

He says the difference now is that Republicans control both the White House and Senate, unlike four years ago, and that voters intended any openings be filled. Still, some Republican senators have expressed concern about whether to proceed because of the 2016 precedent.

The pitched political battle over Ginsburg’s replacement raged even as tributes to the pathbreaking justice — just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court — continued.

The crowd in front of the Supreme Court had swelled to at least 1,000 Friday night as word of her death began to spread. Some brought signs, including one that portrayed Ginsburg as a saint.

Elizabeth LaBerge wrapped her arms around her fiance, Will Sullivan, laid her head on his shoulder and quietly sobbed.

“I was telling my fiance, the question that keeps popping up in my head is, ‘Who is going to take care of us?’” said LaBerge, a 36-year-old lawyer who lives on Capitol Hill. “It just feels like such a deep loss at this particular time. It’s a lot to put on a woman of her age to keep us safe and functioning as a constitutional democracy.”