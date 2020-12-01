The Republican lawsuit challenged Act 77, the 2019 statute in Pennsylvania that allows voters to cast mail ballots for any reason. Trump’s allies asked the state court to invalidate all votes cast by mail in the general election — more than 2.5 million in total — or direct the Republican-led state legislature to appoint its own slate of presidential electors.

AD

After granting a state request that it exercise extraordinary jurisdiction, the state supreme court dismissed the case on Saturday, ruling that petitioners waited too long to sue.

AD

“The want of due diligence demonstrated in this matter is unmistakable,” the justices wrote, noting that the lawsuit was filed “more than one year” after no-excuse mail voting was enacted in Pennsylvania.

The order blamed petitioners for a “complete failure to act with due diligence in commencing their facial constitutional challenge, which was ascertainable upon Act 77’s enactment.”

The filing aimed at the U.S. Supreme Court asks the justices to stop any further certification of the Pennsylvania vote. It is directed to Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who is the justice responsible for receiving emergency requests from the region.

AD

Generally, the U.S. Supreme Court does not second-guess state courts when they are interpreting their own constitutions.

But the petitioners, led by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), said that without the justices’ intervention, the commonwealth “will take further actions to certify the results of the election, potentially limiting this court’s ability to grant relief in the event of a decision on the merits in petitioners’ favor.”

AD

The chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court expressed some concern about whether revisions to the commonwealth’s mail-in balloting practices required a constitutional amendment, rather than simply passage by the state’s Republican-led legislature.

AD

But another said it was too late to bring those challenges now.

“Having delayed this suit until two elections were conducted under Act 77’s new, no-excuse mail-in voting system, petitioners — several of whom participated in primary elections under this system without complaint — play a dangerous game at the expense of every Pennsylvania voter,” wrote Justice David Wecht, a Democrat.

He said the petitioners waived their opportunity to protest the changes, and now want to change the rules after the election.