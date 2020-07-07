The migrants were from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Somalia and Iran, the report said.
It wasn’t immediately known where the ship’s destination was. But Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a main crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe via Greek islands across from Turkey’s Aegean coast. Others also try to sneak into Greece across a river along the border.
Tuesday’s incident comes as a search mission is underway in eastern Turkey for the wreck of a boat that sank in a lake on June 27, with dozens of migrants believed trapped inside.
So far, authorities have recovered 11 bodies. Five suspected smugglers have been detained in connection with the tragedy.
