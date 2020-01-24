The messages seem to be mainly from people who support the impeachment and removal from office of President Donald Trump. Roberts is presiding over the Senate impeachment trial.

Note to America: It might feel good to give that message to a real person who answers the telephone in the court’s public information office, but it probably won’t get you anywhere.

The court does have an opinion line the public can call, but it’s for alerting people that the justices are expected to release their own opinions in cases, not listen to yours.