Bilateral trade agreements can then be revoked if the court makes a preliminary ruling against that country.
The proposals were intended as a way around the lack of international action in addressing human rights abuses in countries such as China.
Proponents argue that despite mounting evidence of atrocities targeting Uighurs in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, the United Nations is highly unlikely to refer Beijing to the International Criminal Court because China, a permanent member of the Security Council, will veto the move.
“Parliament has had enough of this unconscionable inertia. We owe it to Uighurs to find another way, and now we have,” said Conservative lawmaker Anthony Mangnall.
Britain’s Conservative government opposes the measures, which will go to the lower house of Parliament next for debate.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he is considering further action to address the Chinese government’s alleged rights abuses against Uighur Muslims, including mass detentions and forced birth control. Beijing has repeatedly denied Western reports of rights abuses in Xinjiang.
