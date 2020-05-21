The Greater London Authority immediately announced that its investigation into Johnson’s conduct would continue, even though a criminal investigation has now been ruled out.
The case arose from a Sunday Times report saying Arcuri was given money and privileged access while on trade missions that Johnson led as mayor. Arcuri describes herself on her Twitter feed as an entrepreneur and producer.
“Our investigation will consider whether Boris Johnson conducted himself in a way that’s expected from anyone in that position,’’ said Len Duvall, chair of the authority’s oversight committee. “It’s important we get those answers, because Londoners deserve to have their politicians held accountable.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.