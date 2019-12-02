U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., temporarily halted the executions after some of the chosen inmates challenged the new execution procedures in court. Chutkan agreed with the inmates that the government was circumventing proper methods in a quest to carry out executions quickly.

The federal appeals court in Washington on Monday denied the administration’s plea to put Chutkan’s ruling on hold and allow the executions to proceed.

