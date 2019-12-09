The Center for Biological Diversity had said in a June lawsuit that officials should consider restoring grizzlies to areas of California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Oregon.

Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species outside Alaska.

An estimated 1,900 bears live in portions of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington state.

Environmentalists successfully sued last year to block grizzly hunts planned in Wyoming and Idaho. The hunts were scheduled after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined about 700 grizzlies in and around Yellowstone National Park no longer needed federal protection.

Christensen disagreed and ordered protections restored.

