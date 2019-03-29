Secret Service Agents and staff stand by the limo of Vice President Mike Pence, at the West Wing of the White House, Friday March 22, 2019, in Washington, as news breaks that the special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump. The Justice Department says Mueller delivered his final report Friday to Attorney General William Barr, who is reviewing it. Mueller’s report, still confidential, sets the stage for big public fights to come. The next steps are up to Trump’s attorney general, to Congress and, in all likelihood, federal courts. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A look at where the investigations related to President Donald Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him:

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW?

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation will be sent to Congress by mid-April and will not be shared with the White House beforehand, Attorney General William Barr said Friday.

Barr’s timeline, included in a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate judiciary committees, sets up a possible showdown with House Democrats, who are insisting they see the full report next week.

In his letter, Barr said he shares a desire for Congress and the public to be able to read Mueller’s findings, which are included in the nearly 400-page report the special counsel submitted last week.

Barr said President Donald Trump would have the right to assert executive privilege over parts of the report. But he noted that Trump “has stated publicly that he intends to defer to me and, accordingly, there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review.”

Mueller officially concluded his investigation when he submitted the report last Friday. Two days later, Barr sent a four-page letter to Congress that detailed Mueller’s “principal conclusions.”

___

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

A grand jury that was involved in the Russia investigation is “continuing robustly,” federal prosecutor David Goodhand said Wednesday during a hearing over whether court filings in the Mueller probe should be unsealed related to an unidentified foreign corporation that had refused to turn over documents to the special counsel.

While the Mueller probe is officially completed, he referred some matters he discovered to U.S. attorneys’ offices. It’s not entirely clear what else a grand jury, whose dealings are generally secret under law, may be considering.

The battle over releasing the special counsel’s report intensified as Democrats in Congress insisted Barr must quickly release its full findings. Barr said he’ll release at least a partial version in April. The longer it takes to release the full findings from Mueller, the more Democrats, in particular, warn they will question the legitimacy of Barr’s actions.

___

DID THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA?

According to Mueller, the answer is no.

In his letter dated March 24, Barr quotes from Mueller’s report saying his investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The letter does not detail what Mueller learned about a broad range of Trump associates who had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period. It also doesn’t answer why several of those people lied to federal investigators or Congress during the Russia probe.

___

IS TRUMP OUT OF THE WOODS?

No.

Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign. New York prosecutors also are looking into Trump’s inaugural fund.

Congressional investigations also are swirling around the president. Democrats have launched a sweeping probe of Trump, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season.

___

For more in-depth information, follow AP coverage at https://apnews.com/TrumpInvestigations

