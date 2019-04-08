President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the stage after speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, Saturday April 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Where the investigations related to President Donald Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him:

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW?

Attorney General William Barr will be facing congressional lawmakers for the first time since receiving the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation.

Barr appears Tuesday before a House appropriations subcommittee, where he’s expected to face questions about the forthcoming release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Also Tuesday, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig will be testifying before a House Appropriations Committee panel. The IRS was asked last week to provide some of Trump’s tax returns to a Democratic-controlled House panel by Wednesday. White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has said Democrats will “never” see Trump’s tax returns.

On Monday, a Washington political consultant who was ensnared in the Russia investigation asked a federal judge to spare him from prison time for unregistered lobbying and participating in a foreign donation scheme involving Trump’s inaugural committee.

W. Samuel Patten, who faces up to five years in prison, argued in court papers filed Monday that he should receive probation in part for being a “reliable and valuable” cooperator with Mueller’s investigation and other ongoing probes.

DID THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA?

According to Mueller, the answer is no.

In his letter dated March 24, Barr quotes from Mueller’s report saying the investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The letter does not detail what Mueller learned about a broad range of Trump associates who had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period. It also doesn’t answer why several of those people lied to federal investigators or Congress during the Russia probe.

Barr is confronting concerns that his four-page letter unduly sanitized the full report in Trump’s favor, including on the key question of whether the president obstructed justice. House Democrats have approved subpoenas for Mueller’s entire report and any exhibits and other underlying evidence that the Justice Department might withhold.

IS TRUMP OUT OF THE WOODS?

No.

Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign. New York prosecutors also are looking into Trump’s inaugural fund.

Congressional investigations also are swirling around the president. Democrats have launched a sweeping probe of Trump, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season.

