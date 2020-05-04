The document contains only sparse information about the allegations, but says Shirley “did willfully retain the documents and failed to deliver them to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive them.”
It says the document relates to “the national defense that outlines intelligence information regarding a foreign government’s military and political issues.”
Shirley’s attorney did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Shirley was accused last year of kidnapping her six-year-old daughter after she failed to return the child to her father on the agreed-upon date.
