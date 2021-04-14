The novel comes out Oct. 12 and will be released jointly by Simon & Schuster, Clinton’s publisher, and St. Martin’s Press, which publishes Penny. The two companies unveiled the cover Wednesday, and have called the novel a “high-stakes thriller of international intrigue,” featuring a “novice” secretary of state, a position Clinton held from 2009-2013.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.