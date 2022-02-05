But when its left-leaning mayor and city council imposed restrictions such as mask mandates and business closures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reallocated a portion of the city’s police budget during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, they sparked a conservative uprising that led to the formation of Unite Norman. The group, which has recruited candidates for local offices and made once mundane council meetings more boisterous, is now trying to galvanize conservative voters and oust the incumbent mayor.