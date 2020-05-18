The country has been easing lockdown measures against the new coronavirus with a drop in new cases.
Croatia’s ruling conservatives are facing a challenge from a liberal opposition alliance after losing the presidential election in January.
A few dozen people protested outside during the parliament session, angry over slow repair work in the capital, Zagreb, following an earthquake nearly two months ago.
