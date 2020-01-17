U.S. pressure has contributed to slowing economic growth and sporadic shortages of products including gasoline and cooking gas, along with common household goods.

Speaking to reporters during a trip to eastern Cuba on Thursday night, Díaz-Canel said Cubans should not believe that conceding to U.S. demands would lead to improved conditions for the island.

“Sometimes ideas come our way that if we abandon one position or another, if we abandon solidarity and help (for other countries), the doors would open for us and that’s a lie,” Díaz-Canel said. “We don’t want open doors where we can beg; we want open doors because there is a serious dialogue” with the United States.

Díaz-Canel had little contact with the international media during his first year in office but has begun to invite foreign correspondents on his regular trips to Cuban provinces to review public services and interact with local officials and residents.