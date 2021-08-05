“The Assembly has said it is doing a full and thorough review of the complaints and has offered the Governor and his team an opportunity to present facts and their perspective,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a statement. “The Governor appreciates the opportunity. We will be cooperating.”
After state Attorney General Letitia James’s office released its report detailing extensive allegations of verbal and physical harassment by the governor, Assembly Democrats expedited their ongoing impeachment probe, according to a person familiar with the matter, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal discussions.
During a 2½-hour meeting of Assembly lawmakers Tuesday, there was an overwhelming consensus to move forward, and there was “no defense for the governor in the room,” according to a person in attendance who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.
The judiciary committee is scheduled to meet Monday. The committee is set to receive information from James’s office about the sexual harassment allegations detailed in the report and “additional information on other topics,” the person said.
Separately, a subpoena issued to Cuomo earlier this summer by the committee sought information about his interactions with 12 women, including some who were not mentioned in the state attorney general’s report, according to a copy reviewed by The Washington Post.
The Assembly has the power to impeach Cuomo with a majority vote, which under the New York Constitution would prompt a trial by the state Senate and a group of senior state judges. That body could remove Cuomo from office by convicting him with a vote of two-thirds of its members.
Cuomo’s own advisers privately acknowledge he is likely to lose an impeachment fight. At least 82 of the Assembly’s 150 members — a majority of the body — support beginning impeachment proceedings if Cuomo doesn’t quit, according to a tally by the Associated Press. And the governor has not spoken to Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie in months, according to one state official.
Cuomo would have to “win a lot of members back,” said one adviser. “The Assembly was the firewall.”
However, the governor has remained defiant and declined to resign, assessing with advisers whether there is a path for his political survival, according to people familiar with the conversations. His attorney has called the attorney general’s report “inaccurate” and “biased.”
Meanwhile, several district attorneys — including Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. — have sought materials gathered as part of James’s investigation for potential criminal investigations.