But in an interview with the New York Post, Apple said that the complaint was filed by an executive assistant to Cuomo, one of 11 women who the governor allegedly harassed, according to a state attorney general investigation.
In one episode detailed in the attorney general’s report, Cuomo allegedly reached under the blouse of the assistant and grabbed her breast while they were in the governor’s mansion in November. He has denied the allegation.
“The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” Apple told The New York Post.
An attorney for the assistant did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Albany District Attorney David Soares, who earlier this week asked victims to come forward, confirmed a complaint had been filed in a radio interview Friday.
“There is an official report that is now filed with law enforcement,” he told WAMC.
His office declined to provide any additional details.
“We are aware that there are media reports of formal complaints being filed in an ongoing inquiry being conducted by our office. We will not be confirming these reports, nor will any documents or information be disclosed and released from our office at this time. This is an ongoing matter that is under review,” said spokeswoman Cecilia Walsh.
How Cuomo’s office sought help from prominent liberal advocates as it pushed to discredit an accuser
At least four district attorney’s offices in New York state have sought information from the attorney general’s office and said they will investigate the governor’s conduct.
The executive assistant told investigators for the attorney general that Cuomo harassed her both verbally and physically.
One day, Cuomo told her it was “about time you showed some leg” when she wore a dress, she told investigators, and later asked if she had kissed or “fooled around” with someone other than her husband.
At one point, the governor said to her something like, “If you were single, the things I would do to you,” she recalled. In one incident in December 2019, he asked her to take a selfie with him and then “moved his hand to grab her butt cheek and began to rub it,” the report said. The assistant said she was shaking so much that the photos were blurry.
She told investigators from the attorney general’s office that she planned to take his actions “to her grave,” but grew upset after hearing him deny inappropriately touching women.
On Friday, a spokesman for the governor reiterated Cuomo’s denial that he groped the assistant and said that the office notified law enforcement after she told a supervisor about her experience.
“As we said previously, we proactively made a referral nearly four months ago in accordance with state policies,” said Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for the governor.
Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.