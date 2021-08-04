Albany County District Attorney David Soares said Tuesday that his office is pursuing a criminal investigation of the governor.
Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, said in a statement Wednesday that after learning that James’s office had completed its investigation, “our office contacted the Attorney General’s Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan.”
Separately, Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said in a statement Wednesday that her office is also seeking the materials.
“As some of the Governor’s conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office,” Rocah said.
News of the potential new probes comes as Cuomo is facing mounting political fallout over his actions detailed in the report, including calls from President Biden, fellow Democratic governors and others for his resignation.
Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie (D) said Tuesday that Cuomo could no longer remain in office, adding that state lawmakers will move forward “expeditiously” with an ongoing impeachment investigation.
The New York Assembly, whose judiciary committee has been conducting its own probe of the sexual harassment allegations, has the power to impeach Cuomo with a majority vote, which under the New York Constitution would prompt a trial by the state Senate and a group of senior state judges. That body could remove Cuomo from office by convicting him with a vote of two-thirds of its members.
On Tuesday, Heastie met with fellow Democrats and announced afterward that “it is abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority.”
But Cuomo has maintained a defiant posture in the wake of the report’s release. In a video address released Tuesday afternoon, he said he would continue serving as governor and defended himself as a champion of women and victims of sexual harassment. “The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” he said.
Four current and former advisers to the governor said they did not expect him to resign, and that there was no plan for him to do so. All four said they expected him to be removed eventually, but that Cuomo intends to put up a fight in the state Assembly.
“He’s not the kind of guy who will just resign,” said one person, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. “It’s over, but he won’t admit that yet.”
A person familiar with the efforts in the New York legislature said articles of impeachment are expected to be drafted within a couple weeks, after the Assembly Judiciary committee meets on Monday.
“He is going to take it to the brink and see if his shamelessness works, and to see where the Assembly really is,” said Jonathan Rosen, a New York political strategist.
Rocah’s request for the investigative materials was first reported by NBC News, which also reported that the Westchester district attorney is seeking information related to the harassment and unwanted touching of a female state trooper. The trooper, who is in her late 20s, was originally stationed at the governor’s residence in Mount Kisco, N.Y., which is located in Westchester County, according to the 165-page report released by James’s office
According to the report, the trooper — who was not identified by name — testified that during the summer of 2019, Cuomo asked if he could kiss her while she was stationed outside the residence. Fearing what would happen if she refused, the trooper said she froze and responded, “Sure.”
“The Governor then proceeded to kiss Trooper #1 on the cheek and said something to the effect of, ‘oh, I’m not supposed to do that’ or ‘unless that’s against the rules,’” the report stated.
The trooper was hired onto Cuomo’s detail after they had a brief exchange, even though she had not yet served the requisite three years to work on his protective detail, investigators said.
The report details a pattern of harassing behavior by the governor toward the trooper while she was on duty in various parts of the state, not just in Westchester County. On several occasions, Cuomo would ask her questions about her attire, such as why she did not wear a dress, the report said. She told him it was impossible to carry a gun when wearing a dress.
Cuomo also told the state trooper that his criteria for a girlfriend was someone who “can handle pain,” according to the attorney general’s report.
The governor touched the trooper inappropriately on several occasions, running his finger down her spine when he was standing behind her on an elevator in his New York City office, according to the report. In another episode, Cuomo allegedly ran his hand across the trooper’s stomach as she held the door open for him at an event in Belmont, Long Island.
“I felt … completely violated because to me … that’s between my chest and my privates,” the trooper testified, adding: “But, you know, I’m here to do a job.”