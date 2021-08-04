“This falls in the category of no good deed goes unpunished,” said Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist who serves on the board of Time’s Up and previously served on the board of the Human Rights Campaign. “These leaders simply did what they always do, give good advice to politicians to tell the truth and not attack their accusers. That clearly wasn’t good enough for the cesspool that Cuomo and his office was swimming in. But they stayed away and it isn’t fair to suggest otherwise now.”