The decision, announced Monday morning in an email to staff, is a clear sign of the continued anger among rank-and-file staff that is roiling the organization.
“The last few days have been difficult here at the Human Rights Campaign and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation,” board chairs Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson wrote in the email. “The HRC and HRC Foundation Boards of Directors take your questions very seriously — we want them answered too.”
Separately, the chairwoman of Time’s Up, Roberta Kaplan, stepped down from that organization, which advocates for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse, amid a growing backlash about the role she played consulting with Cuomo staff on the same effort.
The twin moves underscored the deepening fallout in the wake of the report by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), which found that the Democratic governor had sexually harassed 11 women and unlawfully retaliated against one of his accusers. Cuomo has denied many of the findings.
The developments come after the abrupt resignation Sunday night of Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa and the announcement by the judiciary committee of the New York Assembly that lawmakers aim to complete their work on the impeachment inquiry as soon as this month.
That investigation is examining not just the sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, but questions of whether Cuomo gave preferential access to family members for coronavirus testing and mishandled the pandemic response to nursing homes in the state, according to committee chair Charles D. Lavine.
Cuomo can be impeached by a majority vote of the state Assembly and would have to immediately relinquish the power of his office, pending a trial in the state Senate that would include members of the state’s highest court, according to James A. Gardner, a professor of law at the University of Buffalo School of Law.
A tally last week by the Associated Press found that 86 of the Assembly’s 150 members have said publicly or told the news service that they favor initiating the impeachment process if he does not quit.
Cuomo could be permanently removed from office and possibly banned from serving in state government by a vote of two-thirds of those who sit for the Senate trial.
A person close to DeRosa, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe her thinking, said that the longtime Cuomo adviser did not believe the governor could survive politically and that she had reached a “breaking point.”
The person said that Cuomo remained defiant and did not plan on resigning, and that DeRosa’s resignation should not be seen as a harbinger of his thinking.
Cuomo is left with few advisers close to him. Rich Azzopardi, his longtime spokesman, has said he plans to stay in his post. But several advisers close to Cuomo said DeRosa’s resignation — which she did not release through the governor’s office — had struck like an “atomic bomb,” in the words of one of them.
Monday saw signs of escalating repercussions outside of the governor’s office, as both Human Rights Campaign and Time’s Up contended with mounting internal tensions over the involvement of their leaders in Cuomo’s efforts.
How Cuomo’s office sought help from prominent liberal advocates as it pushed to discredit an accuser
James’s report found that Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David, a former Cuomo adviser, had helped revise a letter meant to undermine the claims of former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan. After some revisions, he read the letter to other people in an effort to gather signatures. He also gave the governor’s aides a memo about an unrelated personnel matter involving Boylan, which he had kept after leaving state government, the report stated. Boylan’s personnel file was later shared by Cuomo aides with reporters.
In their email to staff Monday, Cox and Patterson said they had hired the law firm Sidley Austin LLP to conduct an internal investigation over the next 30 days that “will include consideration of whether Alphonso David’s actions aligned with HRC’s mission and values, as well as with professional and ethical standards.”
David also sent an email to staff endorsing the investigation into his role.
“Multiple inaccuracies have been circulating and therefore this definitive role is important,” David wrote. “I deeply empathize with all survivors and understand how these types of events can perpetuate their own traumas. What the Governor is accused of doing is reprehensible and antithetical to our values and all that we fight for.”
Calls for comment to Cox and David were not immediately returned.
The decision to launch an internal investigation is a reversal for David and the board chairs. In a call with staff last week, David said it would be duplicative for the organization to launch another investigation of his role. The group’s two board chairs released a statement last week expressing “full confidence” in David’s leadership and announcing that his contract had been extended for five more years.
But dissent inside the organization has been fierce. Multiple staff members asked for his resignation in a staff meeting last week.
David — a onetime lawyer in the governor’s office who last week called for his former boss to resign — told The Washington Post last week that he sought to remove problematic parts of the letter and only shared the contents of the document after those changes had been made. He said he was legally required to share the memo about Boylan he had in his possession because of his prior work as an attorney for the governor.
Kaplan’s resignation followed an open letter posted on Medium by a group of sexual abuse survivors, who called for Time’s Up to launch its own-third party investigation of the role of Kaplan and the group’s president, Tina Tchen, in the effort by Cuomo’s aides to undermine the credibility of Boylan.
“Instead of helping survivors remain at the center of our own stories, we find out in the press that you were consulted by abusers to aid them in victim-blaming and undermining our ability to come forward,” the letter reads.
The letter also expresses concern that Time’s Up board member Hilary Rosen had characterized Kaplan’s and David’s involvement with Cuomo’s office as an example of “no good deed goes unpunished” in an interview with The Post. She said they were trying to convince Cuomo to tell the truth and not attack their accusers.
Kaplan is described in the attorney general’s report as conferring with Tchen at the request of a Cuomo adviser about the appropriateness of the letter Cuomo’s aides were preparing to release. The letter pushed back on Boylan by, among other things, attacking her political motivations and denying the legitimacy of her claims. DeRosa told investigators that Kaplan was “fine” with the document with some changes.
Both Kaplan and Tchen told The Post last week that they conveyed to Cuomo’s office that they could not be involved in anything that would contribute to shaming an accuser. Kaplan’s law office represented DeRosa during the attorney general’s investigation.
On Monday Kaplan cited that representation in her decision to resign from the Time’s Up board, which was first reported by the New York Times.
“I cannot offer the degree of transparency about my firm’s matters now being demanded, since that would be contrary to my responsibilities as a lawyer,” she wrote. “I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active litigation practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Times Up at this time and I hereby resign.”
Tchen and the board issued a statement Monday saying they would work with survivor communities to address the “lack of trust” that has developed. “We hold ourselves accountable,” the statement said. “The events of the last week have made it clear that our process should be evaluated and we intend to do just that.”
The statement did not specify whether there would be an independent investigation or whether any staff members found to have “supported perpetrators of harm” would be removed, as the survivor group demanded in the Medium post.
“Our staff does incredible work and contributes to change every day,” wrote the leaders of Time’s Up in a statement. “So we are counting on our sisters and allies not to lose sight of the broader work and let a man’s treachery be overshadowed in any way.”
Ted Gup in Albany contributed to this report.