The 38-year-old, who splits her time between Brooklyn and the Albany area, started as communications director in 2013 and became the governor’s top aide in 2017. She was key to helping craft Cuomo’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and assisted him in the writing of a book about his handling of the crisis, for which he was paid a $5 million advance. The role of state employees in the project is under investigation by New York state authorities.