Investigators found that junior members of Cuomo’s administration worked on the book — “and that work was not voluntary.” The report states that staffers were asked by higher-ranking officials to perform tasks related to the book as part of their regular workday. Other senior members of Cuomo’s office and New York state officials also dedicated work hours to the book, attending meetings with agents and publishers, and drafting portions of the text. State officials gathered at the executive mansion to edit the manuscript as lunch was provided. One senior Cuomo official, identified by people familiar with the matter as former Cuomo top aide Melissa DeRosa, sent more than 1,000 emails concerning the book, the report states. The report doesn’t accuse DeRosa of wrongdoing.