The outlines of some of the accusations against Cuomo had been known before, though in less detail than included in the report. Some were newly revealed, including the case of a state trooper, whom Cuomo had recruited to be in his detail. She told investigators that his behavior toward her was “flirtatious” and “creepy.” On several occasions he reportedly kissed her, and she felt powerless to say no. One time he ran his finger from her neck down her spine. Another time he ran the palm of his hand across her stomach. She said she felt “completely violated.”