“As an African American woman, tons of my people have been incarcerated without having due process. There should be due process,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D), who organized the statement independent of the governor’s own aggressive damage control efforts.

The worry, she said, was not just that Cuomo, 63, could be railroaded. It was also for his accusers. “They deserve more than just a newspaper article,” she said. “They deserve to be heard.”

That call for patience has spread far beyond Albany and into the nation’s political leadership, vying with demands for his resignation by other lawmakers and political leaders. Cuomo has been accused of workplace harassment, improper touching or both by five women, including four who worked for him. An allegation by a sixth employee was referred by the governor’s office to local police for investigation on Wednesday.

Democratic leaders in Washington, from Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to the White House, also have put out statements withholding judgment and calling for an organized fact finding. Many women’s groups and survivor organizations, even ones that have also called for Cuomo’s resignation, have joined the chorus of leaders who are focused on a full investigation by the New York attorney general that gets to the bottom of what Cuomo is alleged to have done.

The new approach is a marked departure from the quick demands that previously greeted high-profile men accused of wrongdoing. Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company three days after actresses accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017. Weeks later, the head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned days after a producer accused him of propositioning her.

By the time the burgeoning calls for accountability made it to Washington, the pattern seemed to have solidified. Pelosi sought the resignation of Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.) later that year, a day after he was accused of propositioning and touching the leg of a fundraiser on his campaign. (He did not resign, but he did not seek reelection.)

Second thoughts among some Democrats about the resignation of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), and subsequent allegations, including claims made about Joe Biden’s behavior and accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, have prompted an evolution in thinking about how to confront such incidents.

In Albany, the legislative response among Democrats has been split. Contrary to the statement by Peoples-Stokes, a separate letter released Thursday by 40 Democratic members of the state assembly called on Cuomo to resign. The state’s Senate majority leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, has also called for Cuomo to step down. Late Thursday, Assembly Democrats announced an investigation into Cuomo’s actions, a potential first step toward impeachment.

Still, other Democrats and survivor advocates now privately describe a far more complicated set of factors that help them determine whether to call for resignation, including the nature of the allegations, the potential for an authoritative investigation and patterns described by multiple accusers. In the case of Cuomo, for most elected Democrats at the moment, those factors have bought the governor some time.

“I think we have seen it be a disservice to survivors who have spoken up when there has been too little investigation,” said Ally Coll, co-founder of the Purple Campaign, an effort to end workplace sexual harassment. “We are seeing a logical leveling out in the process here being more formalized, and from my position as an employee advocate and policymaker, that is a good thing.”

Cuomo’s home state senators, who played pivotal roles in calling for Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination and Franken to resign, have been much more cautious this time, arguing that New York Attorney General Letitia James is positioned to do a prompt and thorough investigation. Gillibrand had been the first senator to call for Franken’s departure, which Schumer later encouraged, and both called on Kavanaugh to withdraw after raising concerns that the FBI would not be able to do a full investigation into the allegations against him.

But some of the accusations in both cases have since been called into doubt, including claims against Kavanaugh pushed by Michael Avenatti, who was later convicted of extortion in an unrelated case. The specifics of the first allegation against Franken were later challenged by a New Yorker investigation. No formal investigations were launched in either case, as a Senate ethics probe was short-circuited by Franken’s departure and Republicans resisted expanding an investigation of Kavanaugh to include all of his accusers.

Gillibrand, who has also argued in recent years that former president Bill Clinton should have resigned over his affair with a White House intern in the 1990s, said in a recent podcast interview that the #MeToo movement was always anchored in the idea accusers need to be taken seriously, not in the idea of snap justice.

“No one is in favor of letting only one side tell their truth. That has never been a part of ‘Me Too,’ ” Gillibrand said. “You were just saying ‘believe them’ so you will investigate.”

A spokesperson for Gillibrand did not make her available for further comment.

Even Cuomo’s most prominent accuser, former aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, argued in a CBS News interview that Cuomo’s resignation should be conditioned on the investigation finding that he had done what she claimed. She has accused the governor of asking about her sex life, suggesting that he would date someone her age and, in a subsequent meeting, asking if she had found him a girlfriend.

“In the aftermath of Al Franken, there was a lot of regret that people jumped to the conclusion that he had to step down,” said Debra Katz, Bennett’s attorney. “Not every allegation of sexual harassment should be treated the same way. They should be treated seriously and they should be run to ground.”

The shift in emphasis has been underscored by women’s and survivor groups who wrote a letter last week to the New York attorney general laying out a series of features that her investigation should include, like protections for the accusers, a lack of political interference and using civil litigation standards, instead of criminal ones, to assess responsibility. The group has argued that the standard for finding wrongdoing should be a “preponderance of evidence,” not the criminal standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“In New York, there is a system in place to have an investigation that is nonpartisan and independent and transparent and fair. That is to be celebrated,” said Fatima Goss Graves, the president of the National Women’s Law Center, which is one of the groups that signed the letter. “The fact that they have put something in place to treat very serious allegations with the seriousness it deserves really matters.”

Cuomo himself has shifted his views. Now, he insists that he will not resign, saying it would be “anti-democratic” and that he will be exonerated by James’s investigation. Yet in 2018 he promptly called for the resignation of then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman after the New Yorker published a story in which four women accused Schneiderman of physical violence in their relationships. Schneiderman defended himself by saying the violence had been a part of “role-playing and other consensual sexual activity” and denied assaulting anyone.

That explanation did not convince the governor, who sought Schneiderman’s resignation even as he requested the beginning of a formal investigation against him.

“My opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign,” Cuomo said in a statement at the time.

Six months after the New Yorker article, New York prosecutors announced that the allegations against Schneiderman were credible but that “legal impediments, including statutes of limitations, preclude criminal prosecution.”

Cuomo was asked Tuesday by a reporter how he could reconcile his immediate calls for Schneiderman to resign with his pleas that he be allowed a full investigation. He said the difference was the severity of the claims.

“There are obviously allegations and then there are allegations, and there is a spectrum of allegations,” Cuomo said. “There are capital crimes, and there is physical violence.”

Cuomo has denied any inappropriate touching of women, and said that he never realized at the time that his banter with employees caused them harm.

Five women, including four who had worked for Cuomo, have accused him of improper touching or inappropriate conversations at work. The claims include a forced kiss, a discussion of strip poker and inviting a work colleague to his hotel room, while suggesting she sneak by his security guard.

A sixth accuser, who has not been named publicly, has alleged that he fondled her under her blouse at the executive mansion and that she told him to stop, according to the Albany Times Union. Cuomo has denied the account, which The Post has not independently confirmed, and his office has referred the matter to police and the attorney general’s office for further investigation.

Accusations like that one could shift the calculations of many of the advocates and leaders now focused on investigations, especially if more allegations are forthcoming. Even the flood of calls for Franken’s resignation did not happen until nearly a month after the first claim against him, as more women came forward alleging that he had touched them inappropriately.

At this point, however, advocates are hopeful that the Cuomo case will be remembered as one in which his accusers were heard and the truth of their accusations was fully vetted.