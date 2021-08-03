In all, the independent probe found that Cuomo harassed 11 women, including a state trooper whom the governor arranged to be put on his detail.
“This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government,” James said at a news conference.
The findings were the result of a months-long investigation and interviews with 179 individuals, including women who accused the governor of misconduct, Cuomo himself and a coterie of his top advisers.
The probe was launched after multiple women accused Cuomo of inappropriate personal comments or unwelcome physical contact, including allegations that he groped an aide in the governor's mansion and made sexually suggestive comments in the workplace.
James deflected questions from reporters about whether Cuomo should resign, saying “that decision is ultimately up to the governor of the state of New York.” She said her office was not making any criminal referrals, but noted that the report was publicly available.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) released a statement calling the report “disturbing” and the victim’s accounts “gut-wrenching.”
But he stopped short of saying that the findings were sufficient to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Cuomo. “We will now undertake an in-depth examination of the report and its corresponding exhibits with our Assembly counsels as well the legal firm we have retained to assist us,” he said. “We will have more to say in the very near future.”
Cuomo did not immediately issue a response to the report. The governor had denied touching women “inappropriately” but apologized if his interactions with them caused offense or pain.
In a long interview with investigators in late July, the governor admitted to some of the claims against him, according to special deputy Anne Clark, but put a “different spin on them,” she said. In some instances, he denied allegations or said he did not remember details.
Joon Kim, the former acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York appointed by James with Clark to help lead the investigation, said that some women “suffered through unwanted touching and grabbing of their most intimate body parts.”
“The executive chamber’s workplace culture was rife with bullying, fear and intimidation on one hand while normalizing frequent flirtations and gender-based comments by the governor on the other,” Kim added.
Among the allegations that the investigation substantiated: That the governor grabbed the butt of an employee of another state office, made sexually suggestive comments to a young female assistant and inappropriately touched other women not employed by the state.
The report found that Cuomo made numerous suggestive sexual comments that constituted “unlawful sexual harassment.” These included telling the female state trooper that his criteria for a girlfriend was someone who “can handle pain,” suggesting a butt tattoo to one aide and calling two executive assistants “mingle mamas” while asking one of them whether she would be willing to cheat on her partner.
The report also found that his office did not handle complaints according to state law.
“We conclude that the Executive Chamber failed to follow its own policies and procedures related to sexual harassment in responding to several of the complaints,” the report said.
In other cases, the governor’s aides sought to undermine the women who came forward, investigators found.
Senior staff pressured former employees to record conversations with two accusers in hopes of gathering information to help the governor’s office, according to the report. But tapes were not helpful and unused, report says. “I did not think it went well,” Melissa DeRosa, top aide, said of effort.
The claims surfaced publicly earlier this year when Lindsey Boylan, a former aide, wrote in an online post that the governor had sexually harassed her for years, saying he touched her lower back and arms and once kissed her. His aides later released details from her personnel file, an action the investigation concluded was “unlawful retaliation.”
Days after Boylan’s post, Charlotte Bennett, another former aide, alleged in an interview with the New York Times that Cuomo made suggestive comments she interpreted as sexual advances. A third aide, a staffer employed in the governor’s office, told the Albany Times Union that Cuomo groped her breast after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in November.
Other women said the governor quizzed them about their dating lives, part of an office culture they viewed as degrading and toxic.
“Cuomo’s misogyny and abuse cannot be denied. He has been doing this for years, without any repercussions,” Mariann Wang, a lawyer for two Cuomo accusers, said in a statement after the report was released. “He should not be in charge of our government and should not be in any position of power over anyone else.”
The independent investigation was conducted by Kim, a partner at the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, and Clark, a longtime employment and discrimination attorney. Both were appointed by James after Cuomo — under pressure from fellow Democrats — referred allegations about his behavior to her office.
Even before it was released, Cuomo and his team tried to undermine the report, claiming that James has been using the probe to burnish her standing for a possible gubernatorial run. They also have accused the attorney general’s office of disclosing information to the news media, without providing evidence of such leaks.
Cuomo had been expected to seek a fourth term next year and has retained an approval rating in New York around 50 percent despite the slew of allegations, though some of his advisers saw it as his toughest race yet.
The governor remains under investigation by federal and state authorities on a number of other issues, including his administration’s handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic, the preferred access that Cuomo family members were given to coronavirus testing, and work that state employees did on a memoir about his leadership during the pandemic that secured him a $5 million advance.