Cuomo allegedly touched and then “kind of” grabbed at the area between the buttocks and thigh of a state employee while being photographed after a speech. He touched the bare back of a wedding guest during another photo opportunity and said, “Wow, you’re aggressive,” cupped her face in his hands and asked to kiss her when the young woman objected. He ran the palm of his left hand across the stomach of the same state trooper, the report said, prompting her to tell investigators later that she felt “completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates.”