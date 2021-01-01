Police and their vehicles were attacked when they tried to stop the ravers from installing their party gear, it said.
Some officers suffered light injuries, the statement said. On Friday morning, 2,500 ravers from France and abroad were still partying, circled by a reinforced police presence, it said. First aid workers were distributing masks and hand gels to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Prosecutors are looking at an array of possible criminal charges. The party also took place despite France’s 8 p.m.-to-6 a.m. nationwide curfew aimed at dissuading public gatherings during the pandemic.
