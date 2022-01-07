Maricopa Superior Court Judge John Hannah had previously ordered the company to turn over emails, text messages and other documents to the publication.
“It is lucidly clear on this record that Cyber Ninjas has disregarded that order,” Hannah said.
The order of sanctions comes as the company claims to be shutting down.
GOP officials in Arizona’s largest county affirm 2020 election was secure in rebuttal to Trump claims
Jack Wilenchik, a lawyer representing Cyber Ninjas, said that the company has laid off all employees, including its former chief executive officer Doug Logan, and is now insolvent, according to Newsweek. Wilenchik said the company is unable to go into its records to find the audit documents.
NBC also reported that a company representative said in a text message on Thursday night that it is shutting down.
“Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go,” Rod Thomson, the company’s representative, said.
The court action came during the same week that Maricopa County officials released a lengthy report concluding that the November 2020 election was administered properly and not marred by fraud.
The 93-page document debunks, one by one, vague allegations of potential problems previously identified by the GOP-led state Senate, which hired Cyber Ninjas, and championed by former president Donald Trump and his allies.
Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, is Arizona’s largest county.
In September, the Senate announced its contractors’ recount reconfirmed the accuracy of the county’s tally — which showed that Joe Biden edged out Trump in the large and diversifying county by more than 45,000 votes, helping Biden win the key swing state.
Rosalind S. Helderman contributed to this report.