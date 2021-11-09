Zeman asked Fiala to inform him about the results of the negotiations.
In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to form a new government. If the candidate is successful in doing so, Zeman will swear him in as the prime minister and appoint his government.
Zeman’s announcement came a day after two coalitions that garnered a majority of votes in the election signed a power-sharing deal.
A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led the election with a 27.8% share of the vote.
Together teamed up with a center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN — a group of mayors and independent candidates — which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.
The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.
Babis narrowly lost the election with 27.1%.
The five parties in the potential governing coalition are closer to the European Union than Euroskeptic Babis. As part of their deal, the parties agreed to form an 18-member government.