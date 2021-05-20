Chief Technology Officer Andreas Gorbach, said the company would spend the “vast majority” of vehicle development money on battery and hydrogen vehicles by 2025. He predicted that the cost of such vehicles would fall to parity with diesels sometime after 2025 for battery vehicles and after 2027 for hydrogen fuel-cell trucks. A key obstacle remains infrastructure for fueling and charging, which remains “in its infancy and developing at different speeds around the world,” he said.