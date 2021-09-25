If that is the duty of leadership, Republican leaders have failed to meet that obligation. Instead, too many pander to those who have bought into Trump’s conspiracy theories, even if they don’t truly believe what he is saying. Fewer and fewer are willing to say that Biden was not duly elected, though some are still equivocal in their language. Still, they allow or support election reviews by saying they are not seeking to overturn the election but merely trying to assure there is integrity and confidence in the vote.