Nurses who work for the Danish Regions, a government employer which manages Denmark’s health care system, argued they have been underpaid for years.
The walkout by nurses started in mid-June with around 10% of the work force and gradually increased to include a greater share, although those involved in caring for COVID-19 patients did not participate.
The strike resulted in the cancellation of thousands of planned surgeries. The government on Wednesday cited a backlog of what the Danish Health Authority estimated was 35,500 delayed operations as the reason it decided to step in with a law applying the rejected pay agreement.
Lawmaker’s in the 179-seat parliament were expected to approve the proposal on Thursday with the support of the center-right opposition.
In Denmark, the government seldom intervenes in wage negotiations and only does so as a last resort in the absence of an agreement between public employers and unions.