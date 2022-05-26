Davos updates | German chancellor to give final big speech

DAVOS, Switzerland — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is wrapping up the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting with a speech in Davos.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and an array of lawmakers, local officials and business leaders captured the spotlight in-person and virtually to drum up support for their country’s fight.
Attention is turning to Scholz’s near-finale address, mostly to see if he might try to answer two of Ukraine’s key appeals: for stronger sanctions against Russia and better weapons to help their forces fight.