90 of 143 precincts - 63 percent

Ed Lazere 15,687 - 35 percent

Phil Mendelson (i) 28,847 - 65 percent

90 of 143 precincts - 63 percent

Anita Bonds (i) 23,401 - 54 percent

Marcus Goodwin 10,317 - 24 percent

Jeremiah Lowery 9,529 - 22 percent

8 of 15 precincts - 53 percent

Kent Boese 1,102 - 27 percent

Brianne Nadeau (i) 1,965 - 47 percent

Lori Parker 581 - 14 percent

Sheika Reid 498 - 12 percent

8 of 18 precincts - 44 percent

Gayle Carley 1,013 - 16 percent

Nestor Djonkam 27 - 0 percent

LaMonica Jeffrey 163 - 3 percent

Kenyan McDuffie (i) 4,427 - 71 percent

Bradley Thomas 563 - 9 percent

8 of 19 precincts - 42 percent

Charles Allen (i) 4,874 - 71 percent

Lisa Hunter 1,971 - 29 percent

AP Elections 06-19-2018 20:45

