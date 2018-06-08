President Trump speaks in a news conference at the White House on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Friday offered his congratulations to the Washington Capitals after the hockey team defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history and the city’s first title in a major sport in more than a quarter century.

“Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship,” Trump wrote. “Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular - a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time!”

Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular - a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

Ovechkin, a Russian native, was named most valuable player in the series.

[Alex Ovechkin is one of Putin’s biggest fans. The question is, why?]

The Capitals prevailed in Game 5 with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory.

Trump has had an uneasy relationship with some professional sports teams during his tenure, including the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles. The White House canceled a celebration this week after it learned far fewer players planned to attend than previously thought.

Departing the White House on Friday, Trump told reporters he is hopeful that the Capitals will visit.

“I think we’ll have the Caps. We’ll see,” Trump said. “You know, my attitude is if they want to be here, the greatest place on Earth, I’m here. If they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them.”