128 of 143 precincts - 90 percent
x-Eleanor Holmes Norton (i) 52,502 - 77 percent
Kim Ford 16,040 - 23 percent
x-Muriel Bowser (i) 53,661 - 83 percent
James Butler 6,875 - 11 percent
Ernest Johnson 4,019 - 6 percent
Michael Brown (i) 30,697 - 52 percent
Andria Thomas 28,329 - 48 percent
Yes, 40,657 - 55 percent
No, 33,081 - 45 percent
AP Elections 06-19-2018 21:20
