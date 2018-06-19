128 of 143 precincts - 90 percent

x-Eleanor Holmes Norton (i) 52,502 - 77 percent

Kim Ford 16,040 - 23 percent

x-Muriel Bowser (i) 53,661 - 83 percent

James Butler 6,875 - 11 percent

Ernest Johnson 4,019 - 6 percent

Michael Brown (i) 30,697 - 52 percent

Andria Thomas 28,329 - 48 percent

Yes, 40,657 - 55 percent

No, 33,081 - 45 percent

