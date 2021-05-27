With the budget set to be released Friday, Austin provided few spending specifics to committee members asking about various priorities.
U.S. military commanders have said they will monitor and counter threats from al-Qaida and the Islamic State group from outside the country once U.S. forces leave Afghanistan later this summer. Militants are expected to try to regroup after U.S. and coalition forces depart.
So far, officials have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of Afghanistan’s countries.