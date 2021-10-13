Page took specific exception with Isikoff’s description of a dossier of information compiled during the 2016 presidential campaign by Christopher Steele, a former British spy whose research into ties between Trump and Russia was financed by Democrats. The FBI used the dossier to obtain warrants to eavesdrop on Page, even though it was alerted that it might contain Russian disinformation, and that a key source for Steele was himself the target of an FBI investigation for possible connections to Russian intelligence.