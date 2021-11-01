Based on a total 2020 Census population of 989,940, the standard population number for each Senate district is 47,140, while the standard population for each of House district is 24,145. Lawmakers allowed themselves to deviate from that standard by +/- 5% in redrawing boundary lines, purportedly in an effort to keep communities and neighborhoods intact. Other criteria traditionally taken into account in redistricting include compactness and contiguity of districts, preservation of “communities of interest,” and preservation of existing majority-minority districts, in which minorities account for more than half the population.