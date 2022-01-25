His retirement announcement comes just a day after Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly approved a new congressional map that would split booming, Democratic-tilted Nashville three ways. Under the new plan — which still must be approved by the governor — Cooper would have become a significant underdog in retaining his seat against a Republican.
“I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough,” Cooper said in a statement. “You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history, making me the state’s 3rd longest-serving member of Congress.”
Cooper also heavily criticized state Republican lawmakers for ignoring local leaders’ pleas to keep Nashville whole.
“There’s no way, at least for me in this election cycle, but there may be a path for other worthy candidates,” he said.